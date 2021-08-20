Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KYMR. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $637,981.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,305,639.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,260 shares of company stock worth $23,898,589 in the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.