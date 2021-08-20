Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.41 and last traded at $27.41. 156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kuraray from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kuraray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional resins, chemicals, textiles, medical products, and synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl Acetate, Isoprene, Functional Materials, Fibers and Textiles, Trading, and Others. The Vinyl Acetate segment domestically produces polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resin, optical PVA film, and EVAL gas barrier.

