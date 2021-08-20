Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kronos Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes by targeting dysregulated transcription. Kronos Bio Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. “

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Kronos Bio stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Kronos Bio will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,253.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,729,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,999,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kronos Bio (KRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.