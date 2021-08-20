Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Receives $41.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $189,201.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,253.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Kronos Bio by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kronos Bio by 213.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio in the second quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRON traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.73. 224,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,705. Kronos Bio has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.15.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.