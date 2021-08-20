Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

KRNT opened at $123.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.01 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.66. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $134.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,728,000 after purchasing an additional 165,366 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,235,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304,774 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

