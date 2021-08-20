Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion.

Shares of KTB stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,934. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

