Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s (ADRNY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9858 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

