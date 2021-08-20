Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $55.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.24.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

