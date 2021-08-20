Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.24.

NYSE KSS opened at $55.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

