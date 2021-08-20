Kleros Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $98.73 million and $2.70 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 612,969,757 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

