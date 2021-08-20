Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Update

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:KSPHF remained flat at $$19.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.50.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile
