Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) Declares €0.20 Dividend

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of €0.20 ($0.23) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

KGP stock traded up GBX 1.38 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 95.52 ($1.25). The company had a trading volume of 64,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,631. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.45 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98.30 ($1.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.93. The company has a market capitalization of £173.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.44.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

