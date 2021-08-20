King DAG (KDAG) Achieves Market Cap of $18.27 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, King DAG has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a total market cap of $18.27 million and approximately $33,824.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.69 or 0.00881285 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00110045 BTC.

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

