Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $26.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KIM. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.46.

KIM opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,875 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 125.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,951 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

