Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,471,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,293 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $196,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 63.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $158.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

