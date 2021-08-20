Key Financial Inc Sells 658 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Key Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.9% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.34. The stock had a trading volume of 62,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,771. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.66. The stock has a market cap of $472.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.