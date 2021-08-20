Key Financial Inc Sells 1,482 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Key Financial Inc reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.51. 11,571,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,771,295. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

