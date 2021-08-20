Key Financial Inc Purchases 65 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.32. 130,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,073. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

