Key Financial Inc Purchases 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $6.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,738.27. The stock had a trading volume of 905,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,136. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,635.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

