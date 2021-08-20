Key Financial Inc Invests $87,000 in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VG. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vonage by 1,536.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Vonage by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the first quarter worth about $146,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of VG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 5,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,229. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

