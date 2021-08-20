Key Financial Inc Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.77. 399,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,493. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $170.05 and a 12-month high of $307.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

