Key Financial Inc Has $72,000 Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NULV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 873.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 27,876 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 54,510 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.