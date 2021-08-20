Key Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1,823.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 201.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 20.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Welltower by 31.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,744,000 after buying an additional 171,663 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

