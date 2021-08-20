Key Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 177,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $2,636,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.26. 2,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.35.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

