Key Financial Inc Acquires 828 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sysco by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,065. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

