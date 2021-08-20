Key Financial Inc Acquires 701 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 320.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,779,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,200,000 after buying an additional 52,718 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,345. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

