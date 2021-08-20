Kevin Rendino Purchases 20,000 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 410,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 12th, Kevin Rendino acquired 615 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $4,637.10.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Kevin Rendino acquired 8,397 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $67,259.97.
180 Degree Capital stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
