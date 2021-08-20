Kevin Rendino Purchases 20,000 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 410,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Kevin Rendino acquired 615 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $4,637.10.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Kevin Rendino acquired 8,397 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $67,259.97.

180 Degree Capital stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,424 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the 1st quarter worth $4,823,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

