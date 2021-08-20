Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,717,000 after purchasing an additional 554,423 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $101.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

