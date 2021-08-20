Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 217 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Roku by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after buying an additional 476,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Roku by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 220.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,958,000 after acquiring an additional 132,830 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.16.

Roku stock opened at $343.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.60 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,076 shares of company stock worth $178,021,665 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

