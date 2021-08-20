Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 459.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 60,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 49,308 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 137,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,773,000 after purchasing an additional 74,880 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $160.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.