Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $230.12 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $234.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

