Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $139.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.17. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPLA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

