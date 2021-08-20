Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $939,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 342.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

