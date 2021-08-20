Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €110.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €106.82 ($125.67).

Shares of KBX opened at €100.05 ($117.71) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €99.13. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a fifty-two week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion and a PE ratio of 27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

