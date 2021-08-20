Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 60,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $2,233,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth R. Hahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 56,829 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $2,306,120.82.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $35.45 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COUR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Coursera by 1,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

