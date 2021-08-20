Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Raised to $39.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.