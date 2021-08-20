KCS Wealth Advisory Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,474 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $296.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.72. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $297.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.