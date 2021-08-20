Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 133 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $78.94 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

