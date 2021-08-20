Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $834,000 Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.