Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Get Kaspien alerts:

KSPN stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.84. Kaspien has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 million, a PE ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.62 million during the quarter. Kaspien had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Research analysts expect that Kaspien will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaspien (KSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.