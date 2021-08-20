Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. 11,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,372. Kasikornbank Public has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; mobile banking services; and digital banking.

