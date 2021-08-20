Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.39

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.39 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 519,872 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £2.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86.

About Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

