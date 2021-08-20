Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 20,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,351,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $834.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kadmon by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 289,592 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 27,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

