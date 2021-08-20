JulSwap (JULD) Market Cap Reaches $16.37 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $16.37 million and $689,215.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JulSwap has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00139706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00149885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,781.99 or 1.00078070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.56 or 0.00908088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.52 or 0.00711121 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 547,555,099 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

