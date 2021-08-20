JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DNNGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ørsted A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ørsted A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DNNGY opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

