JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$28.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.27.

Get AltaGas alerts:

TSE ALA traded up C$0.61 on Friday, reaching C$25.50. 357,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,862. The stock has a market cap of C$7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.07. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$15.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.