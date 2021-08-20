JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $198.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $223.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.42.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $169.68 on Tuesday. WEX has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,259,000 after purchasing an additional 92,328 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,883,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.