JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target to GBX 130

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 267.33 ($3.49).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 111.22 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.51. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80).

In other news, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 11,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £11,301.36 ($14,765.30). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £979.05 ($1,279.14).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

