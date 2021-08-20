JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $145.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $116.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

