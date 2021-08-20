JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$62.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EMA. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.18.

EMA stock opened at C$59.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88. The stock has a market cap of C$15.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$57.76. Emera has a 12 month low of C$49.66 and a 12 month high of C$59.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 103.91%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

